17 Hours Without Kosher Food: Dozens Of Chareidim Get Stuck In Turkey

Dozens of Chareidim on a Brussels Airlines flight from Israel to Belgium were forced to land in Antalya, Turkey on Monday evening after a sudden emergency landing due to a safety issue, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

After spending two hours on the plane while safety checks were carried out, the passengers were taken to a hotel, where they slept overnight Monday.

One of the passengers told B’Chadrei that among the Chareidi passengers were families with many children who were forced to spend hours in the hotel without any kosher food. “But Baruch Hashem, the landing was a neis. Mamash a neis.”

From photos from the hotel, it appears as if the hotel provided the frum Jews with fruits and vegetables.

A new flight for the passengers to Belgium was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

