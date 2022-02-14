Mainstream Media Hit with Brutal Reality Check After Clinton Spying Bombshell

Maybe they’re just trying to find the right words. Thus far, just about every mainstream media outlet has ignored the bombshell report from Special Counsel John Durham that states that Hillary Clinton’s campaign spied on Donald Trump, both as a candidate and as president.

A court filing from Durham said that the Clinton campaign hired tech executives to “infiltrate” Trump Tower and White House servers in an attempt to create a narrative linking Trump to Russia.

Trump had previously attempted to talk publicly about his claims that his campaign was spied on, but he was shut down by the media. Famously, during an October 2020 interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, host Leslie Stahl said Trump was spreading unverified information.

In October 2021, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow claimed that the Durham investigation was simply to give Trump cover and keep the conversation away from his scandals.

In 2019, CNN anchors Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo blasted Durham for continuing his investigation.

“Nothing happens and they just move on to the next conspiracy theory,” Lemon said to Cuomo. “It is never going to end, and guess what? People who want to believe that BS are going to believe it.”

But now, with the Durham bombshell dropped, all the above have nary anything to say about it and publications like the Washington Post and New York Times have had zero coverage of it thus far.

