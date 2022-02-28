MOVING: Non-Jews Of Kishinev, Site Of Infamous Pogrom, Donate To Jewish Refugees

In 1903, a horrific massacre of Jews took place in Kishinev, Russia (now Chișinău, the capital of Moldova). The pogrom, which took place over a day and a half, ended after 49 Jews were killed, hundreds of Jewish women were assaulted, and 1,500 Jewish homes were damaged.

In those days, prior to the Holocaust, the name “Kishinev” became synonymous with the worst anti-Semitic pogrom., with some saying that it changed history by pushing Jews toward Zionism and other causes.

The city’s bitter history makes the following videos even more meaningful – Moldovan non-Jews flocking to the Beis Chabad in Kishinev to donate goods for Jewish refugees from Ukraine.

The videos were taken by United Hatzalah of Ukraine.

As YWN reported, hundreds of Jewish families and individuals crossed the border from Ukraine into Moldova since the Russian invasion began early Thursday morning, including the majority of the Jewish residents of Uman.

