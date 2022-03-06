WATCH: Porush Blows Shofar In Knesset In Protest Of Reform MK’s Violation Of The Kosel

UTJ MK Meir Porush on Sunday morning carried out a one-man protest against Reform Rabbi MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) for violating the kedusha of the Kosel on Friday.

Porush, who carried out the same type of protest in October, entered the room where a meeting of the Knesset’s Consitution and Law Committee was taking place, which is headed by Kariv, and began reciting Tehillim in a loud voice.

As Porush continued, Kariv adjourned the meeting for 15 minutes. Porush said: “You bothered us, we’ll bother you.”

After he finished reciting Tehillim, Porush blew the shofar and left the room.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)