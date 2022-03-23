Story Behind The Video Of HaRav Chaim & Rebbetzin Batsheva Saying Birchos HaShachar

Following the petirah of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, a video was published of HaRav Chaim and Rebbitzen Batsheva reciting Birchos HaShachar and answering Amen to each other’s brachos. The video quickly spread but how was this moment of time captured? Kikar H’Shabbat revealed the story behind the video on Tuesday.

Tamar Lev of Bnei Brak told Kikar: “Twelve years ago, the Bnei Emunim organization asked me to produce a special event for the principals of Chinuch Atzmai schools on the topic of answering Amen.”

“The head of the organization, Rav Yitzchak Mandelcorn, mentioned to me: “Did you know that HaRav and Rebbetzin Kanievsky say Birchos HaShachar together every morning?”

“I was surprised,” Lev said. “I said: ‘Really? Wow, if only I could see it, maybe we can get a video of it and we’ll show it to the principals at the event.’ Everyone laughed at me and said it would be too complicated and it’s not necessary anyway. I persisted and said that it’s a rare sight and there’s nothing better than seeing something with your own eyes. And people would gain great chizzuk from it.”

“At that time, it was rare to bring in a photographer so early in the morning – the Rav, z’tl, davened at Netz and he would recite Birchas HaShachar with the Rebbetzin before davening. From what I remember, we videoed it at five in the morning.”

“We told the Rebbetzin that we want to video the brachos. She was very embarrassed but she said she was prepared to overcome the embarrassment for the sake of Jewish women – and that was after the members of her household did a lot of convincing.”

“The video was shown to the principals at a hall in Bnei Brak on Yud Gimmel Elul [2011]. The Rebbetzin, a’h, was supposed to attend but she didn’t feel well. And unfortunately, the Chol Hamoed Sukkos afterward, she passed away.”

