Watch: The Steipler’s Levaya Was Similar To HaRav Chaim’s, Z’tl, 37 Years Ago

Channel 12 News reporter Yair Cherki published a rare video of the levaya of HaRav Chaim Kanievksy’s father, the Steipler, z’tl, in Bnei Brak in 1985.

Since 1985, the world has become much more connected due to the Internet, with the news of the funeral on Sunday of “the great Rabbi in Israel’ with hundreds of thousands of “ultra-Orthodox followers” covered in the press worldwide. However, when the Steipler was niftar, it received little attention from the world press and even the secular Israeli press, and therefore the published video is a rare one.

The video was taken by a private photographer, who lived abroad at the time and traveled to Eretz Yisrael to film the levaya.

From the video, it appears that the police were not involved in the event.

Cherki later published a screenshot of the video, with one person encircled in red, and wrote: “A sharp-eyed follower identified HaGaon HaRav Shteinman, z’tl, (then 70 years old) in the crowd.”

