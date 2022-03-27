What Did HaRav Chaim’s Daughter Request From Ayelet Shaked?

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked paid a shiva visit last week to the daughters of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanviesky in Bnei Brak.

During the visit, Shaked thanked HaRav Chaim’s daughter, Rebbetzin Kolodetsky, for her help in encouraging the Chareidi sector to be vaccinated.

Rebbetzin Kolodetsky corrected her: “The Rav’s help.” Shaked responded: “Also yours.”

Rebbetzin Kolodetsky then said: “The Rav, z’tl, was Kodesh Kodeshim. His last will was that giyur will be only according to halacha. Do you whatever can do regarding this. You have the power to prevent it.”

