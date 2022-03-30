CHEAT SHEET: Biden Uses Card with Answers for Questions about Russia Gaffe

President Joe Biden was seen using a card with prepared answers on them to respond to questions from reporters about last weekend’s blunder in which he implied that the U.S. wants to get Putin out of power.

Several reporters asked the president to address his comment, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power” in reference to Russia President Putin.

Biden told them that he is not “walking back” his comment, but rather that all he meant is that he’s morally outraged about Putin’s actions – not that the United States is seeking regime change.

“If you weren’t advocating for regime change, what did you mean? Can you clarify?” a reporter asked in response.

“I was expressing the moral outrage I felt toward the actions of this man,” Biden claimed, at the cure of his prepared answer card. “I was not advocating a change in policy.”

The cheat sheet also gave Biden answers for a question about NATO.

During the press conference, Biden also claimed that three gaffes he made over the last weekend never happened.

“Just in the last couple of days, it sounded like you told U.S. troops they were going to Ukraine; it sounded like you said it was possible the U.S. would use a chemical weapon; and it sounded like you were calling for regime change in Russia,” Fox News’ Peter Doocy said to the president.

“None of the three occurred,” Biden responded. “None of the three. You interpret the language that way.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)