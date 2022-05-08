Thousands Attend Heartrending Levayos Of Elad Terror Victims

Thousands attended the heartrending levayos for the kedoshim of the Elad terror attack, which jointly began at 12:30 p.m. on erev Shabbos at the site of the attack in Elad.

Boaz Gal, h’yd, was buried on Har Hamenuchos in Yerushalayim.

Earlier in the day, the niftar’s wife said: “In one day my life turned upside down. How can I live without him?”

His son told Kan News: “Abba went a shiur Torah and was murdered. We have no other support, Abba did everything for us.”

Heartbreaking: one of the victims’ son, only 6 years old, is burying his father, Boaz Gol. ( source: Kikar Hashabat) pic.twitter.com/TeP7f2KF9K — Avital Leibovich (@AvitalLeibovich) May 6, 2022

The levaya for Hakadosh Yonatan Chabakuk, h’yd, continued to the Beis Hakevaros HaYarkon in Petach Tikvah.

The niftar’s wife said: “My husband heroically fought against the terrorists for long moments, enabling many to escape and saved many lives…My heart refuses to believe that I’m left alone with five children. My heart aches that my young child saw his father in his last moments.”

Chabakuk’s six-year-old son was present when the terrorists attacked his father. His father’s last words were to tell his son to run home.

Oren Ben-Yiftach, h’yd was buried in Lod. His levaya was attended by, among others, Ramle Rav HaRav Yechiel Abuchatzeira, Lod Rav Eitan Shnerb, who lost his daughter Rina in a terror attack, and other Rabbanim. Lod Mayor Yair Revivo also attended the levaya as well as Jonathan Pollard.

The niftar’s son said: “Abba, I already miss you. Why did this happen to you? I promise to watch out for Ima and my sisters.”

