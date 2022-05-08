TEHILLIM – 3 Terror Victims Still In Serious Condition, Sedated & Ventilated

The conditions of two seriously injured victims of the Elad terror attack are serious but have stabilized, a statement from Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah said on Motzei Shabbos.

The two, a 38-year-old man and a man in his 70s, are still sedated and ventilated but their lives are no longer in danger.

Dr. Uzi Ben David, deputy director of the hospital’s neurosurgery department, said that “they both underwent surgery last night and this morning. They were semi-conscious when they arrived and were later sedated and ventilated. Their conditions stabilized after the surgeries.”

A third wounded victim, a man in his 20s, is in serious but stable condition at Sheba Hospital in Tel HaShomer.

The public is asked to daven for a refuah sheleimah for Shai ben Ilana, Shimon Ben Gamliel & Chaim ben Sora b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael,

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)