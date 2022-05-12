WATCH: Israeli Naval Forces Foil Hamas Smuggling Attempt Via Sea

It was released for publication on Wednesday that Israeli security forces thwarted an attempt to smuggle arms production components for terror groups in the Gaza Strip last month.

In a joint operation by the Shin Bet, Israeli Navy forces, and the IDF’s Intelligence Division, security forces stopped a vessel as it was about to cross into Egypt’s territorial waters from the Gaza Strip.

Three suspects were arrested including Mahmoud Bakr, who was arrested about two years ago after a similar failed attempt to smuggle weapons for Hamas via sea.

Bak was indicted in June 2020 and imprisoned for a year in an Israeli prison but apparently immediately returned to his terror-related activities.

