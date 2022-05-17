Elon Musk: Twitter Algorithm is “Manipulative”

0
FILE - CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Musk says his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter is "temporarily on hold" pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform. The announcement that the Tesla billionaire tweeted Friday, May 13, 2022 is another twist amid signs of internal turmoil over his planned buyout of Twitter. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Elon Musk, who will potentially own Twitter in the near future, criticized the platform’s algorithm, saying that it is “manipulative” and shapes thinking without people even realizing it.

“Very important to fix your Twitter feed: 1. Tap home button. 2. Tap stars on upper right of screen. 3. Select “Latest tweets”,” Musk tweeted.

“You are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you don’t realize. Easy to switch back & forth to see the difference,” he added.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey pushed back against Musk’s claim that the algorithm is manipulative.

“It was designed simply to save you time when you are away from app for a while,” Dorsey tweeted in response. “Pull to refresh goes back to reverse chron as well.”

Dorsey wrote in another tweet: “It wasn’t designed to manipulate. It was designed to catch you up and work off what you engage with. That can def have unintended consequences tho. Which is why one should be able to choose if they use an algo or not, and which one. Simple solution to all this.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)