Good News For Hatzolah Members In NY: Speed Camera Bill Passes Both Houses In NY State Assembly

Thousands of Hatzolah volunteers in New York received good news today.

Both houses of the New York State Assembly on Wednesday passed identical bills to assume that emergency response vehicles that are captured by traffic cameras committing violations were on the way to an emergency incident.

The bills were introduced in the Assembly by Senator Simcha Felder and Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein after taking note of the numerous emergency medical responders who have been slapped with violations on their way to calls.

The bill is a tremendous win for Hatzolah and other emergency service members, who routinely deal with fighting red light and speeding camera tickets that they legally passed en-route to emergency incidents.

The bill has become an even more important one for New York City Hatzolah members, with the city to begin keeping its traffic cameras running 24/7 on July 1st.

A summary of the bills – A08933A and S08031-A – states that it “limits the liability of operators and owners of first-response emergency vehicles for monetary penalties for certain traffic violations committed while responding to a medical emergency in a city with a population of one million or more persons.”

“Every single one of us is grateful to the members of Hatzalah for their selfless, lifesaving work. They are heroes! 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, without a break, nothing stops them from rushing to help in an emergency. Who would have thought that with all they sacrifice, one of the biggest challenges they face here in New York City is the rising number of camera tickets generating piles of violations on a daily basis? I am so gratified that, together with my colleagues in Albany, today my bill was passed to help the Hatzalah volunteers who help us every day,” Senator Felder told YWN.

Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to sign the bill in the near future.

