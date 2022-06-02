ARRESTED: Suspect Who Beat Jewish Man in Crown Heights Slapped with Hate Crime Charges

A male suspect who spewed antisemitic remarks at a Jewish man before beating him in Crown Heights last month has been arrested by the NYPD.

The 32-year-old victim was approached by an his assailant at President Street and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights around 3:00PM Friday, when a man asked him “What are you looking at?” before punching him in the face and head.

The suspect then began punching the man in the head and kicking him in the legs, all while making anti-Semitic remarks, including “Nazis should have killed you Jews.”

Police said they have now charged the suspect, identified as Eric Redding, 35, of Brooklyn, with assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment, and menacing as a hate crime.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)