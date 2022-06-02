HATE IN WILLIAMSBURG: NYPD Investigating Brooklyn Arson Fire as Antisemitic Hate Crime

The NYPD is investigating an intentionally set fire in Brookoyn as an antisemitic hate crime after red swastikas were found spray-painted on a wall, the New York Post reported.

The FDNY responded to a fire at 374 Myrtle Avenue in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, with the swastikas found in a first-floor hallway inside the structure, along with a discarded can of spray paint.

There were no injuries in the blaze.

The structure hit by the arsonist has a hair salon on the ground floor, with apartments above it.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)