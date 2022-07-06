Pastor Who Prayed For 2nd Holocaust Gets 18-Year Prison Sentence

A Brazilian court sentenced a pastor to an 18.5-year prison sentence for praying for another Holocaust, an unprecedented penalty that captured headlines throughout Brazil, JTA reported.

Judge Valeria Caldi Magalhães said: “The defendant used his condition as pastor of a religious community” to commit a crime, “which increases the potential to induce followers to act similarly.”

She added: “With regard to social conduct, the records showed that the defendant maintains an ostensible behavior that confronts public institutions.”

Ricardo Sidi, legal director of the Brazilian Israelite Confederation, responded to the ruling by stating: “A historic sentence in the fight against anti-Semitism. It is the largest penalty applied in Brazil for this type of crime, which will help to inhibit this odious practice.”

Pastor Tupirani da Hora Lores was caught on video last year praying that G-d should “destroy the Jews like vermin.”

A Jewish group discovered an online video of da Hora Lores leading his congregation in shouting “Massacre the Jews, G-d, hit them with your sword, for they have left G-d, they have left the nations.”

“G-d, what you have done in World War II, you must do again, this is what we ask for in our prayers to you: Justice, justice, justice!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)