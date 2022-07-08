MURDER IN THE BIG APPLE: NYPD Responds to 3 Homicides in Less Than an Hour

NYPD officers found themselves nearly overwhelmed Wednesday night after being called to not one, not two, but three homicide scene in a span of under 45 minutes.

According to Fox5, the calls all came in between 10:56 p.m. and 11:39 p.m. – that’s three murders in 43 minutes.

The first homicide occurred in Brooklyn, when a Jeep stopped at a red light was shot up by an individual passing on a motorcycle, killing a man in the vehicle’s passenger seat. The second murder happened in Queens, when a man was found in the back seat of a Honda Civic with gunshot wounds to the neck and chest. Finally, the third killing occurred when a man was stabbed to death during an argument in the Bronx.

No arrests had been made in any of the homicides as of Thursday afternoon.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)