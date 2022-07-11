UTJ MK Maklev: “They Harmed Kodshei Yisrael & Are Now Knocking On Doors”

UTJ Uri Maklev on Sunday responded to the merger of the Blue and White and New Hope parties in a joint slate that does not include Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (New Hope) and Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina).

After Hendel spent months trying to advance legislation against kosher phones contrary to the will of Chareidi leaders, Chareidi MKs informed party leaders that they won’t form a coalition with a party that includes Hendel. Chareidi MKs also conveyed the same message about Yamina MK and Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Kahana.

“Those who arrogantly violated kodshei Yisrael – are now standing outside the gates with much self-loathing,” said Maklev. “Despite the fact that the political map is not yet clear, we already see that Hendel and Kahana are standing by the parties’ gates and being humiliated time after time and thrown from one to another.”

“They’re paying an immediate price for their harm to the Chareidi public and kodshei Yisrael,” Maklev asserted. “[New Hope chairman Gideon] Sa’ar threw out Hendel and Matan Kahana is looking for a home and can’t understand why he’s not wanted anywhere.”

