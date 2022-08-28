Child On Chareidi Yishuv Hit By Bullet On Shabbos

A seven-year-old girl was struck by a bullet as she was playing in the yard of her home in Tel Tzion in Binyamin at about 6:30 p.m. on Shabbos day.

According to the IDF, the incident was likely the result of stray gunfire from the Arab town of Qalandiya, north of Jerusalem. The incident is under investigation.

Paramedics called to the scene administered emergency aid and evacuated her to Hadassah Har Hatzofim Hospital. She arrived at the hospital in light to moderate condition, fully conscious and stable.

The hospital later released a statement saying: “A seven-year-old girl was evacuated to the emergency room by MDA with a superficial wound to her stomach, apparently due to gunfire. She is being treated by the hospital’s emergency and surgical staff, is fully conscious and in light condition.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)