Tragedy In Israel: IDF Soldier Dies In “Extremely Rare Incident” During Tank Exercise

A tragic incident occurred in Israel overnight Tuesday when an IDF soldier was killed as a result of a routine training exercise in Ramat HaGolan, the IDF spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

The soldier was later identified as Eitan Pichman, z’l, 19, of Be’er Sheva.

In the course of a live fire drill, Pichman, a member of the 82nd Armored Corps Battalion, failed to respond to an order from his commander who was standing on the top of the tank. Upon entering the tank, the commander found him lying on the floor of the tank with a severe head injury, with his head caught between the cannon and turret.

The area he was found in is known as the “triangle of death,” where soldiers are trained never to stand, or even place a leg or weapon. Therefore, the IDF believes that he fell to the floor already unconscious after fainting or hitting his head. IDF medics carried out extensive resuscitation techniques but unfortunately, they were eventually forced to declare his death.

According to the IDF, the incident was an extremely rare one. The military police immediately opened an investigation into the incident and its findings will be transferred to the Military General Advocate Corps.

Meanwhile, the head of the IDF’s Ground Forces ordered the suspension of all training exercises involving armored combat vehicles until further notice.

