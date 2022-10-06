Netanyahu Released From Hospital, Goes On Morning Run

Former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu was released from Shaarei Tzedek Hospital on Thursday morning after being hospitalized on Motzei Yom Kippur due to chest pain.

All the results of the tests performed at the hospital were Baruch Hashem normal.

Netanyahu is now back to his full schedule, going directly from the hospital to his morning exercise routine.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office said: “Netanyahu thanks Prof. Marin, director of Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center, Dr. Elad Asher, director of cardiac intensive care, Dr. Amir Orlev, director of the cardiology department, and all the dedicated medical staff of the medical center.”

מרגיש טוב ומודה לכולכם על התמיכה והאהבה. גמר חתימה טובה ❤️ — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 5, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)