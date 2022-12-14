VENAHAFOCH HU: They Wanted To Harm Soldiers, Bomb Exploded In Their Hands

In recent months, terrorists in Jenin have developed a new practice of planting bombs in the alleys of the city with the aim of harming IDF soldiers by detonating them as they enter the area for counterterrorism operations.

The bombs have already exploded near Israeli security forces in the past but b’chasdei Hashem did not cause any casualties.

An unusual incident occurred on Monday morning after IDF forces left Jenin, where they had carried out a counterterrorism operation overnight Sunday, when one of the bombs exploded on two armed terrorists, seriously wounding one of them, Kan News reported.

Border Police undercover officers and Shin Bet operatives arrested three terrorists during the operation, during which they came under heavy fire. The Palestinians later reported that a 15-year-old girl was killed in the gun battle by IDF fire.

The IDF believes that she was accidentally killed by an IDF sniper. However, the girl was standing next to an armed terrorist on the roof of a building while terrorists opened fire at IDF soldiers. It is suspected that she may have been assisting the terrorists by acting as an observer and taking photos of IDF soldiers.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)