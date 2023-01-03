HaRav Yosef, Amar Slam Ben-Gvir: “How Does A Frum Minister Publicly Violate A P’sak Torah?”

The Rav of Jerusalem HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Amar published a sharply worded letter of protest against National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir following his visit to Har HaBayis on Tuesday morning.

“Many approached me saying that today a minister went to daven on Har HaBayit and asked what I thought,” HaRav Amar wrote. “I was astounded and I will continue to be astounded how an Israeli minister who is Shomer Torah U’Mitvot publicly violates a P’sak Din Torah of all the chief rabbinical councils which were issued by the late Gedolei HaDor and Poskei HaDor as well as יבלחט”א those who are still with us, who ruled that according to the din of our Torah HaKedosha, it’s an issur gamur to enter Har HaBayit.”

“And it’s definitely not within our capabilities to measure the boundaries of the Bayit and the courtyards of the Beit HaMikdash (העזרות) and it may fall under the most severe issurim, Hashem should save us.”

“And I consider it my duty as the Rishon L’Tzion and the Chief Rabbi of the Ir Hakodesh and the Mikdash Yerushalayim, may it be rebuilt speedily in our days, to protest against all those who enter Har Bayis during our days and to state that there is absolutely no heter at all to enter Har HaBayis,” HaRav Amar wrote.

Chief Rabbi of Israel HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef also sent a letter to Ben-Gvir stating: “As a minister who represents the government of Israel, you must follow the instructions of the Rabbanut which for generations prohibited the ascent to Har HaBayit. Chalilah to cause a michshol in such a severe issur.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)