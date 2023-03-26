“I’m Not Religious But I Vastly Prefer To Be Part Of Them Than The Left”





Following the left-wing “protest” in front of the home of Shas chairman Aryeh Deri on Thursday, the videos of the yeshivah bochurim dancing and singing versus the leftist-flag waving anarchists went viral on social media.

One secular Israeli posted the video, commenting: “I’m not religious but I prefer to be part of them with all my heart and soul and not part of the left.”

“The Chareidim are the anchor that will preserve the Jewish identity that will enable the survival and existence of a Jewish state. The left is exactly the opposite. If there is no clear Jewish identity, neither the money nor the hi-tech will help.”

