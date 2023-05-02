US Speaker McCarthy: “If Biden Won’t Invite Netanyahu, I Will”





In the course of US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s visit to Israel this week, he was asked by Yisrael Hayom about President Biden’s reluctance to invite Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to the White House.

“If that [a visit to the White House] doesn’t happen, I’ll invite the prime minister to come meet with the House,” McCarthy said. “He’s a dear friend, as a prime minister of a country that we have our closest ties with.”

In response to how soon the visit should be, McCarthy said: “I think it’s too long now. He should invite him soon.” He added that he invited President Isaac Herzog to speak to a joint session of Congress in June to mark Israel’s 75th anniversary.

McCarthy then said jokingly: “President Biden hasn’t talked to me about the debt ceiling for the last 80 some days so I think that Netanyahu might be in good company if he treats me the same way.”

McCarthy reiterated the quip during a press conference in Jerusalem following his speech to the Knesset, when he was again asked about Netanyahu being invited to Washington.”I expect the White House to invite the prime minister over for a meeting, especially with the 75th anniversary,” he responded.

“The president still hasn’t talked to me…I’m a little like Netanyahu,” he said to the sound of laughter from reporters.

Later on Monday, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in response to McCarthy’s comments that he thinks Netanyahu will be invited to the White House at some point in the future but there are no plans for an imminent invitation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)