US Ambassador To Israel Tom Nides Resigns, Will Leave Post In Summer





US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides is leaving his post this summer less than two years after he entered his position, Axios reported on Tuesday.

Nides told Secretary of State Tony Blinken and White House National Security about his decision last week on a working visit to Washington, citing personal reasons as he has been away from his family since December 2021.

Nides informed the office of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu about his decision on Monday evening, hours before the launch of Operation Shield and Arrow, and informed the senior staff at the US embassy on Tuesday morning.

Nides will be temporarily replaced by Stephanie Hallett, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, who will serve as charge d’affaires after Nides steps down.

It is unknown if Nides’ sometimes tense relationship with the Netanyahu government was a factor in his decision.

After entering his position, Nides toured Bnei Brak and visited the homes of Gedolei HaDor HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanivesky, z’tl, and יבלחט”א HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein.

“Tom has worked with characteristic energy and skill to further strengthen the special bond between the United States and Israel, and to advance U.S. diplomatic, economic, and security interests,” Blinken told Axios. “We will all miss having him represent us in Israel, but I know he is looking forward to some well-deserved time with his family.”

