52 BLOWN LIGHTS: Boro Park Hatzolah Launches Road Safety Campaign





Hatzolah of Boro Park has launched a new campaign urging drivers to take it slow and heed the law – especially on Friday afternoons.

A flyer released by Hatzolah stated that 52 drivers blew through red lights this past Friday alone, adding, “How much grief can we prevent?”

“Safety doesn’t stop before the zman – no matter what time Shabbos starts,” the flyer reads. “Join us in a Boro Park effort to keep our children and community safe by following traffic laws, driving within city speed limits, and obeying road rules. Keep Boro Park safe.”

The campaign comes just weeks after the tragic petirah of 23-year-old Chaim Bloom z”l, a recently married man who was sadly niftar on Erev Pesach after being struck when two vehicles rushing to beat the zman collided and wound up on a sidewalk.

According to YWN sources, one of those vehicles had blown through a red light, leading to the accident that killed R’ Chaim z”l.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)