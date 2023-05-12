MIND BLOWING: Rashida Tlaib’s Canceled Anti-Semitic Event Saved By… A Jew





An planned event at the Capitol organized by Rep. Rashida Tlaib to commemorate the “Nakba” or “catastrophe” of Israel’s founding 75 years ago was blocked by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, but Tlaib was bailed out by a Jew – Senator Bernie Sanders.

Sanders allowed the anti-Semitic Tlaib, Rep. Cori Bush, and supporters of the BDS movement – including individuals who support terrorism against Jewish civilians – hold their event in the hearing room of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, who co-chairs the Senate Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, criticized the event, saying that “calling the establishment of the world’s only Jewish state a ‘catastrophe’ is deeply offensive, and I strongly disagree with allowing this event to be held on Capitol Hill.” Meanwhile, Sen. Bill Cassidy, the ranking member on the HELP Committee, disapproved of the majority permitting the use of the committee room for the event.

The event was held as Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets at Israel, following Israeli strikes that killed three PIJ leaders.

Tlaib accused Israeli police of a “sustained campaign of terror” against Muslim worshippers at the Temple Mount, called Israel an “apartheid state” and said that U.S. military aid to Israel supports “ethnic cleansing.”

Jewish groups and organizations condemned the event, and the Anti-Defamation League CEO called for the Senate to condemn it.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)