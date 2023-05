Six illegal Palestinian workers were caught in the Brachfeld neighborhood of Modiin Illit early Sunday morning.

The Palestinians were spotted by local residents who called the local HaShomrim branch.

HaShomrim volunteers detained the Arabs and notified IDF forces.

Two illegal Palestinians were also caught by the IDF on Highway 446 and a number of infiltrators managed to evade arrest by fleeing back toward their villages.

