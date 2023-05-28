What Was Disturbing The Rosh Yeshivah In The ICU?





After HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein was evacuated to the hospital on leil Shavuos, family members assisted the Rosh HaYeshivah in holding the tefillos and seudos of Yom Tov and Shabbos in the ICU.

HaRav Edelstein was very disturbed about the fact that while he was still at home on erev Shavuos, he made a bracha for an Eruv Tavshilin but he wouldn’t be performing any melachah since the hospital rules forbid lighting neiros Shabbos in the ICU. The Rosh Yeshivah asked his family members to enable him to perform some type of melachah so he wouldn’t be nichshal in a bracha l’vatalah.

And so, a small pot of soup was brought to the ICU and the Rosh Yeshivah stirred the soup so he could have a part in the cooking.

As YWN reported earlier, Gedolei Yisrael have urged Klal Yisrael to add two pirkei Tehillim in all Torah mosdos for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Yerachmiel Gershon ben Miriam b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)