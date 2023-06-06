President Isaac Herzog Brokered The “Peace” Between Angel And Chareidim [Videos]

Ex-Labor MK Omer Bar-Lev and Yaron Angel, one of the company's owners, pay a shiva visit to the home of the Rosh HaYeshivah, z'tl, bearing letters of apology.

President Isaac Herzog was behind the shiva visit of ex-Labor MK Omer Bar-Lev and Angel owner Yaron Angel to the home of the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl on Sunday.

When Herzog paid the Edelstein family a shiva visit last week, he asked the family members if they would be willing to receive a visit from members of the Angel administration. The Edelstein family agreed and Herzog then spoke with Bar-Lev and Angel and arranged their visit.

The Rosh Yeshivah’s sons accepted Bar-Lev and Angel’s apologies.

In the video below, Bar-Lev thanks the Edelstein brothers for agreeing to their visit.

HaRav Shlomo Edelstein said: “We’re opening a new page. It’s clear that the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl would forgive you. You should be zochech to do a lot for the Torah world.”

“There’s nothing like kiruv levavos,” Bar-Lev replied.

Watch the Kan News report on the story below:

