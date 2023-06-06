President Isaac Herzog Brokered The “Peace” Between Angel And Chareidim [Videos]

President Isaac Herzog was behind the shiva visit of ex-Labor MK Omer Bar-Lev and Angel owner Yaron Angel to the home of the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl on Sunday.
When Herzog paid the Edelstein family a shiva visit last week, he asked the family members if they would be willing to receive a visit from members of the Angel administration. The Edelstein family agreed and Herzog then spoke with Bar-Lev and Angel and arranged their visit.
The Rosh Yeshivah’s sons accepted Bar-Lev and Angel’s apologies.
In the video below, Bar-Lev thanks the Edelstein brothers for agreeing to their visit.
HaRav Shlomo Edelstein said: “We’re opening a new page. It’s clear that the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl would forgive you. You should be zochech to do a lot for the Torah world.”
“There’s nothing like kiruv levavos,” Bar-Lev replied.
Watch the Kan News report on the story below:
ברחובות העיר pic.twitter.com/Ck98yS7pga
— חיים גולדברג (@haim_goldberg) June 5, 2023
כעת בריכוזים החרדיים הפגזת מודעות של אנג'ל המביעה התנצלות מכלל הציבור החרדי. בהגינות, הפתיעו.
החרם נחלת ההיסטוריה. אם לשפוט לפי המרכולים, הרחוב החרדי קיבל זאת בלב שלם pic.twitter.com/L51zeUzJx2
— משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) June 4, 2023
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)