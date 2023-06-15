Chilling But Miraculous Account: “They Shot With M16s At Point-Blank Range”





Menachem Ordman, a 34-year-old resident of Mevo Dotan and father of five, recounted the moments of horror when he was shot in a terror attack on Tuesday in the Shomron.

Ordman said that he had stopped his car on the side of the road at the Efes intersection in order to talk on the phone since the cellular reception in the area is poor. He was still talking on the phone when he noticed a car with Israeli license plates and tinted windows approaching from the opposite direction.

“They stopped opposite my car, opened the back window, and simply sprayed me with M16 rifles from point-blank range. I was covered with blood, I thought I was dead. After a minute, I realized that by a neis, I was still alive, I pulled out my gun and returned fire. They fled. Afterward, I heard that there was an exchange of fire with IDF soldiers.”

It was an unbelievable neis that Ordman not only survived but he is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Thursday after surgery to remove shrapnel from his arms.

After shooting Menachem, the terrorist opened fire at an IDF vehicle, injuring four IDF soldiers [rather than three, as was initially reported], one moderately and three lightly. Despite their injuries, the soldiers returned fire but the terrorists still managed to escape the scene.

Ordman emphasized that the lawlessness in the Shomron is simply intolerable: “I call on the Israeli government to block all the crossings there and prevent Palestinians from driving there. Embark on an operation to eliminate terrorism in the northern Shomron, which has simply become the Wild West – enabling endless shooting attacks. I miraculously survived, two weeks ago Meir, H’yd, was murdered.”

The head of the Shomron Regional Council Yossi Dagan, said: “Menachem, a father of 5, was saved by a neis. We’re not willing to continue relying on a neis! We’re not willing to continue escorting widows and widowers and orphans to the cemeteries! We demand an offensive operation for the collection of weapons in the terrorist Palestinian Authority now! We demand the restoration of the checkpoints. Whoever opened the checkpoint is risking our lives.”

In the video below, Palestinians in Jenin distribute pastries in celebration of the shooting attack:

