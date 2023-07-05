A Glimpse of Rav Leizer Plachinski zt”l – an Interview With His Son





The Chazon Ish loved him, and wrote some 80 letters to him in learning.about sugyos throughout Shas.

Approximately, 42 years ago (1981-1983), this author was zoche to hear shiurim from HaGaon HaTzaddik Rav Eliezer Plachinski zt”l, brother-in-law of Rav Elyashiv zt”l and grandson of the Alter of Slabodka. Rav Lazer zt”l passed away almost 16 years ago.

This week, I was zoche to sit down and interview the son of Rav Lazer Plachinski zt”l, Rav Shlomo Yehudah Platchinski shlita, who has taken over his father’s position at Beis Aryeh – The Kollel founded by his grandfather the tzaddik of Yerushalayim, Rav Aryeh Levin. It is located at 1 Rechov Aryeh Levin in Yerushalayim.

Rav Lazer Plachinski zt”l was one of the leading Gedolim in Eretz Yisroel and was the “first candidate” in mind when the position of Rosh Yeshiva of Ponevech was to be filled. Rav Isaak Sher zt”l, Reb Lazer’s uncle, had also asked Reb Lazer to assist him in re-opening the Slabodka Yeshiva in Bnei Brak and Reb Lazer served as the first Rosh Yeshiva there, Eventually, Reb Lazer became the Rosh Yeshiva of his shver’s Yeshiva and Kollel, Reb Aryeh Levin zt”l, called, “Beis Aryeh.”

The Chazon Ish used to tell budding talmidei chachomim, “ eib du vilst kenen lernen gei redt in lernen mit R Leizer Ein mol a voch -If you want to know how to learn, go speak in learning with R Leizer at least once a week.” A number of future gedolei yisroel in our generation took the Chazon Ish’s advice.

These Roshei Yeshiva, Gedolei Yisroel and leading mechanchim included: Rav Beryl Povarsky, Rosh Yeshiva of Ponevech, Rav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, Rosh Yeshiva of Ateres Yisroel, Rav Dovid Cohen, Rosh Yeshiva of Chevron, Rav Nosson Tzvi Finkel, Rosh Yeshiva of Mir, Rav Shlomka Berman, Rosh Yeshiva of Ponevech, Rav Moshe Shapiro, Rav Chaim Sarna, Rosh Yeshiva of Chevron Geula, Rav Shmuel Yakov Bornstein, Rosh Yeshiva of Kiryas Melech, Rav Chaim Kanievsky, Rav Yudel Beuer, Rav Dov Tzvi Karelenstein, Rosh Yeshiva of Grodna, Rav Aviezer Piltz, Rosh Yeshiva of Tifrach, Rav Shaya Cohen, Rosh Yeshiva of Zichron Aryeh, Rav Leib Lisker, Dayan and Rosh Kollel in borough Park, and Rav Mattisyahu Solomon, Mashgiach of BMG.

For decades, he taught Torah to thousands of leading talmidei Chachomim in Yerushalayim. Reb Lazer’s son, Rav Shlomo Yehudah had taken over his father’s position and continues in his illustrious father’s path. Below is the interview.

YH: Where did the Rosh Yeshiva himself learn?

RSYP: I learned under my father zt”l, of course, and also in the Yeshiva in Slabodka under Rav Dov Landau, shlita. Afterward I learned under Rav Dovid Soloveitchik zt”l..

YH: Did your father have any memories of the Slabodka Yeshiva in Lita that he shared with you?

RSYP: He learned there, but only after the Alter had left to establish the Yeshiva in Chevron. He and his father did visit the Alter’s home and he, of course, remembered the Alter from his visits there. They were in the house for a few weeks.. Once they visited the Yeshiva and the Alter had sent a letter and asked that my father stay in the Yeshiva – even though he was so young, but he and his father had already left. He later, of course, joined the Yeshiva

YH: Did your father have any interactions with the Rogetshover that he shared with you?

RSYP: Yes, my grandfather was a Rav not far from Dvinsk, but the shaichus began even before. My father told me a wonderful interaction that he had had with the Rogetshover. He knocked at the door and the Rogetshover opened the door himself. He asked, “Who are you?” My father answered, “I am a Yeshiva bochur and I want to give shalom to the Rav.” The Rogetshover answered, “If you are dedicating yourself to study in Yeshiva, then it is I who have to greet you and give shalom to you!” He then proceeded to lovingly tap him with two fingers which was the manner in which he greeted others. The Rogetshover then spoke to him in learning for a few hours standing all the while. (this while my father was a mere 14 year old boy.) My grandfather had a warm relationship with him, and they lived 25 kilometers distance.

YH: What were your father’s memories of Rav Mordechai Pogromovsky zt”l?

RSYP: It was like this. Father was from Latvia. After he learned in Slabodka, he studied in Riga.. Chabad had opened up a yeshiva there and Rav Pogromovsky was there for the last two years. And then they renewed the contact when Rav Mordechai was in Kovno..

YH: In a program that began in 1929 (and perhaps even earlier in 1927), groups of elite bochurim from the Mir Yeshiva began travelling to Brisk to hear shiurim from the Brisker Rav – Rav Yitzchok Zev Soloveitchik zt”l (Rav Velvel). Your father was close to him in Lita and also in yerushalayim later. And yet, the Brisker Rav had a slightly different outlook on many things than did Rav Aryeh Levin. How did that work out?

RSYP: Their aisek was in learning, and there was much cordiality and respect. The zaide (Rav Aryeh Levin) was by the Brisker Rav very often in eretz yisroel. On one particular visit, my father was visiting the Brisker Rav and he asked him if he knew of a baal tefillah for the first selichos, as his regular baal tefillah was not available. Father responded that his shver (Rav Aryeh Levin) is a baal tefillah. The Brisker Rav invited him and that year, Rav Aryeh Levin was the baal tefillah for the first selichos by the Brisker Rav.

YH: Your father was close with Rav Shneur Kotler zt”l, I understand?

RSYP: Yes, during the war years, Rav Shneur was in Yerushalayim. My father and Rav Shneur were good friends then and remained friends throughout.

YH: He also learned with Rabbi Chaim Kreiswirth – did he ever say or mention anything about him?

RSYP: Yes, there was a period where they had studied together. Rav Isaac Scher was in Eretz Yisroel and wanted to relaunch the yeshiva in Bnei Brak. They got even closer then, along with Rabbi Elazar Goldschmidt.

YH: How did the shidduch with your parents come about?

RSYP: The one who suggested it – was Rav Moshe Tokachinsky, he was the mashgiach of Slabodka.. Everyone knew Rab Aryeh very well.. Rav Moshe had learned in Slabodka of Lita with father.

YH: Who has the 80 letters between your father zt”l and the Chazon Ish now?

RSYP: Boruch Hashem, I have possession of the 80 letters from the Chazon Ish. Many times we were offered to sell them, but it is an important treasure.

YH: What were some of the biggest challenges he faced in re-establishing the Slabodka Yeshiva in 1946?

RSYP: Just like all the difficulties. It was Rav Isaak Sher. The bochurim of Slabodka were all murdered – it was not like Mir where they were rescued. He helped him and was the Rosh Yeshiva there for the first year… He returned to Yerushalayim for personal reasons.

YH: Do you have any recollections about Rav Yitzchok Isaac Sher?

RSYP: No, I did not merit to know him. He passed away in yud shvat of taf shin yud bais.

YH: And now, if possible, a question now from more than four decades ago..

Rav Leizer Plechinsky zt”l once explained the Ri in Tosfos who explains that the first Mishna in Shabbos needed to elaborate extensively on the different aspects of Hotzaah because Hotzaah..

RSYP: .. is a lower level form of Malacha. Yes, He explained that the malacha is done to the item in every other situation, but in regard to carrying – it does not make a change in the item itself.

YH: Yes, that is exactly what he said, but my question is – This may have a nafka mina regarding shin yud ches regarding maaseh Shabbos. Rav Altusky, Rav Scheinberg’s aidim held that there is no maaseh Shabbos regarding Borrer – because there is no tikkun done in Borer. Does that mean your father would have held that Borer would be maaseh Shabbos since he differentiates between Hotzaah and other malachos of Shabbos?

RSYP: It is an interesting point – I think that he would say that Borer would be forbidden on account of Maaseh Shabbos.

