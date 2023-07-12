Yesh Atid MKs Provided Entry Passes To Knesset Trespassers





In a rare move, the Knesset spokesperson publicized the identities of the two Yesh Atid MKs who provided entry passes to the anarchists who twice attempted to break into the Knesset plenum on Monday evening.

The Knesset spokeswoman stated that “in view of the seriousness of the unprecedented incident that took place this evening at the entrance to the plenum and its clear attempt to harm public order and the democratic process, for which a complaint was even filed with the police on behalf of the Knesset guard – the Knesset Officer carried out an investigation from which it appears that Knesset members Merav Cohen and Naor Shiri invited the lawbreakers to the Knesset.”

“The Knesset emphasizes that the matter will also be dealt with by the Ethics Committee.”

The office of Labor MK Gilad Kariv confirmed to the media that it also provided entry passes for some of the lawbreakers.

The Knesset emphasized that the issue will also be dealt with by the Knesset’s Ethics Committee.

One of the protesters was injured during the tumult and was evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Hospital for medical treatment. Eight protesters were arrested and brought to the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court, where the police requested that the protesters’ detention be extended for ten days. The judge refused the request and released the protesters almost unconditionally. The police appealed to the Jerusalem District Court but it also denied the request.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)