Yesh Atid MKs Provided Entry Passes To Knesset Trespassers

In a rare move, the Knesset spokesperson publicized the identities of the two Yesh Atid MKs who provided entry passes to the anarchists who twice attempted to break into the Knesset plenum on Monday evening.
The Knesset spokeswoman stated that “in view of the seriousness of the unprecedented incident that took place this evening at the entrance to the plenum and its clear attempt to harm public order and the democratic process, for which a complaint was even filed with the police on behalf of the Knesset guard – the Knesset Officer carried out an investigation from which it appears that Knesset members Merav Cohen and Naor Shiri invited the lawbreakers to the Knesset.”
“The Knesset emphasizes that the matter will also be dealt with by the Ethics Committee.”
The office of Labor MK Gilad Kariv confirmed to the media that it also provided entry passes for some of the lawbreakers.
One of the protesters was injured during the tumult and was evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Hospital for medical treatment. Eight protesters were arrested and brought to the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court, where the police requested that the protesters’ detention be extended for ten days. The judge refused the request and released the protesters almost unconditionally. The police appealed to the Jerusalem District Court but it also denied the request.
Who else? I always said it was Jesh Atid could be no other Party and of course Lapid know it, if it would be chareidim they would protest,but they allowed to do everything.Lapid is a liar always was and such a person want to be Prime Minister a lover of the arabs and a hater of chareidim
“released the protesters almost unconditionally” – that’s fine for left-wingers but not for chareidim or settlers; they would have been kept in detention for 10 days or more! And you call this objective unbiased judges?!
I wonder how the media and the judges would have responded if these were Hareidi? Would they have been labeled “insurrectionists” and have their detention extended indefinitely? Remember November 2018, when AOC was elected but did not yet take office (the new term would start in January) she personally brought 200 “protestors” into Nancy Pelosi’s office and had to be removed by police when they refused to leave. Somehow no one called it an “insurrection”.
of course the courts didnt remand them, what did you think, people protesting in support of the current status quo at the courts would be punished by those same courts??