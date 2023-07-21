ALARMING: Hezbollah Filmed IDF Chief Of Staff From Lebanon





Ali Shoeib, a reporter who is considered a spokesperson for the Hezbollah terrorist organization, published disturbingly close-up footage of the visit of IDF Chief of Staff Herzi HaLevi, senior IDF officers, and a group of soldiers on the northern border this week.

The footage, filmed from inside Lebanon three days ago, was aired on the Hezbollah-tied Al Manar TV channel. The video zooms in on HaLevi and Northern Command commander Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin.

Israeli military analysts expressed consternation that the senior IDF figures, who were not wearing helmets, were within firing range of Hezbollah operatives, saying that a major disaster could have occurred.

دقائق معدودة .. هكذا أطلّ بها بها رئيس أركان جيش العدو هاليفي أثناء جولته الحدودية على موقع العباد مقابل بلدة #حولا برفقة قائد المنطقة الشمالية وقائد فرقة الجليل قاذد اللواء الشرقي pic.twitter.com/ctsBw7gXnJ — علي شعيب || Ali Shoeib 🇱🇧 (@alishoeib1970) July 20, 2023

The posting of the video is the latest in a series of provocations by Hezbollah on the border in recent weeks and months.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)