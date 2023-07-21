ALARMING: Hezbollah Filmed IDF Chief Of Staff From Lebanon

Ali Shoeib, a reporter who is considered a spokesperson for the Hezbollah terrorist organization, published disturbingly close-up footage of the visit of IDF Chief of Staff Herzi HaLevi, senior IDF officers, and a group of soldiers on the northern border this week.
The footage, filmed from inside Lebanon three days ago, was aired on the Hezbollah-tied Al Manar TV channel. The video zooms in on HaLevi and Northern Command commander Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin.
Israeli military analysts expressed consternation that the senior IDF figures, who were not wearing helmets, were within firing range of Hezbollah operatives, saying that a major disaster could have occurred.
دقائق معدودة .. هكذا أطلّ بها بها رئيس أركان جيش العدو هاليفي أثناء جولته الحدودية على موقع العباد مقابل بلدة #حولا برفقة قائد المنطقة الشمالية وقائد فرقة الجليل قاذد اللواء الشرقي pic.twitter.com/ctsBw7gXnJ
— علي شعيب || Ali Shoeib 🇱🇧 (@alishoeib1970) July 20, 2023
The posting of the video is the latest in a series of provocations by Hezbollah on the border in recent weeks and months.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Not that alarming…the IDF often puts on entire displays of its various battalions right in front of Hezbollah territory, in order to make them shake in their pants. The Chief of Staff walking as he is with no helmet, although imprudent, is a display or carelessness in the face of the would -be provocateurs.
A news site which sides with Israel would do well to emphasize that side of the story.
To me it looks like it was filmed from Israel. Also it seems they are shielding him from Israeli soldiers.
This proofs once again that’s it’s not the IDF protecting Israel but HKB”H in the merit of the tens of thousands Bochrim and Avreichim learning Torah!
David
Well said!!