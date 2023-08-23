Chareidi Bochur Injured In J-m Terror Attack Sues Terrorist For 10 Million Shekels





Eliyahu Dahan, a Chareidi bochur seriously injured in a terror attack in Jerusalem in October 2022, filed a civil lawsuit against the terrorist for NIS 10 million.

In May, the teen terrorist was sentenced to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay Dahan NIS 258,000 in compensation.

Attorney Chaim Bleicher of the Honenu legal aid organization, who filed the lawsuit, stated: “Israeli citizens are facing an unending war of terror by murderous terrorists incited by the Palestinian Authority and the Arab Islamic leadership. These death-loving emissaries of the devil act brutally by any means and indiscriminately try to harm Israeli citizens, to murder them and mutilate them.”

“We must respond by using all measures to fight back so that the life-loving people of Israel will win.”

“Eliyahu Dahan, who was seriously injured, went through and is going through an amazing process of rehabilitation and has a strong will to live. We are working together with Eliyahu to exact a heavy price from the terrorists. This punitive compensation is one of the ways to financially fight terrorism and its agents. We expect that the court will agree to our claim and award the maximum compensation, saying that no price is enough to express the depth of evil of terrorism.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)