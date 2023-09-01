WILD WEST: Bedouins Hold Illegal Camel Race In IDF Firing Zone





In a scene reminiscent of the Wild West, but in this case, it’s the lawless south, recent videos on Israeli social media show hundreds of Bedouins holding a camel race at the IDF firing zone at the Tzeilim base in Israel’s south.

Bedouins are seen riding camels, motorcycles, and jeeps to the sounds of live gunfire as some participants fire automatic weapons in the air.

The event, which draws thousands of spectators, was held without police coordination. The race is held every year, drawing a similar outcry from the public each time.

It is a significant event in the Bedouin sector, with the winner of the race receiving great honor and accolades.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)