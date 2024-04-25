Shiur by Rav Isser Zalman Olshin shlita on Dalet Kosos at the Agudah of Long Island

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

This morning at 10:30 AM, the Agudas Yisroel of Far Rockaway (1121 Sage Street in Far Rockaway)will be hosting a shiur on dalet kosos given by Rav Isser Zalman Olshin, the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Knesses Bais Aharon in Lakewood. The yeshiva was founded 10 years ago by Rav Isser Zalman Olshin, a son of Rav Yerucham Olshin one of the illustrious Roshei Yeshiva of Beth Medrash Gavoha. The Yeshiva is named after the Rosh Yeshiva’s great-grandfather, Rav Aharon Kotler zt”l the founder of the vibrant Torah community in Lakewood.

The shiurim are arranged by Rav Meir Braunstein the Moreh D’Asra of the Agudah and this particular shiur is sponsored by Rabbi Moshe Hirth in memory of his father, Reb Shmuel Fischel ben Reb Alechsander Chaim a”h whose Yahrtzeit is the second day of Chol HaMoed Pesach.

It is not known whether the topic will deal with any of the simanim in Yerach LaMoadim, the sefer of Rav Yeruchem Olshin shlita, Rav Isser Zalman’s illustrious father, one of the Roshei Yeshiva of BMG.

Those topics are:

Siman 6: The time of the Mitzvah of 4 Kosos: Debate between Taz and Mogain Avrohom citing Trumas HaDeshen as to whether the night requirement is because of Kiddush b”Makom Seudah or that the Dalet Kosos must be in the night time. Maharil’s question on Trumas HaDeshen that it would limit the drinking of all four cups to midnight.

Siman 7: The source for the Mitzvah – the contradiction in Rashi who cites two different sources for the Mitzvah. Explaining the Brisker Rav’s two denim in 4 Kosos.

Siman 8 – The Baal HaIttur’s view that the Mitzvah is by mouth (speaking)

Siman 9: Tosfos’ question as to whether one can fulfill the Mitzvah through the host.

Siman 10: The Rosh’s view that the drinking of two cups do not join up for the Maleh Lugmav of Kiddush

Siman 11: The woman’s obligation in the 4 cups and the Raavyah’s question whether it is equal to the man’s obligation

Siman 12: Drinking them “Chai.”

Siman 13: Drinking the 4 cups at once and the argument between the Beis Yoseph and the Pri Chadash

Siman 14: The obligation for minors – the Rashbam’s view of the debate between the Tanna Kamma and Rabbi Yehudah

Siman 15: The Din of Chinuch regarding this Mitzvah. Is the Mitzvah for children purely for educational purposes or because they were also redeemed?

Siman 16: The debate in the Rishonim as to whether Hallel HaGadol should be said over the 4th cup or a voluntary 5th cup. Rambam and Rosh’s view that the 5th cup is obligatory. The difference between the 4th and 5th cup.

Hopefully, we will find out at the shiur – time permitting..

The author can be reached at [email protected]