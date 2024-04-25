NYPD Chief of Patrol Blasts AOC For Defending Anti-Semitic And Vile Language

The NYPD Chief of Patrol slammed socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) after she voiced criticism against Columbia University for its decision to deploy New York City police officers to manage the violent Pro-Hamas anti-semitic demonstrators.

Ocasio-Cortez defended the protesters, who have faced widespread bipartisan criticism in recent days. The New York Democrat condemned the university’s decision to involve law enforcement, particularly taking issue with the deployment of the New York Police Department’s Strategic Response Group.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell took to twitter and wrote the following:

Truly amazing! Columbia decided to hold its students accountable to the laws of the school. They are seeing the consequences of their actions. Something these kids were most likely never taught. Good SAT scores and self-entitlement do not supersede the law. I am sure you would agree that we have to teach them these valuable life skills.

Secondly, I was with those “units” last Thursday that you describe as having, “the most violent reputations.” These “units” removed students with great care and professionalism, not a single incident was reported.

The only incidents that day on campus were the student’s hateful anti-Semitic speech and vile language towards our cops. I am sure you agree any hateful speech is unacceptable. You should rethink your comments to a simple thank you to the NYPD and hate has no place in our society.

Maybe you should walk around Columbia and NYU and listen to their remarks of pure hatred. I will ensure those “units” will protect you as they do for all NYers 24/7/365.

Lack of accountability = consequences✅

Hate from anyone, anywhere has no place in our city and country.✅

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)