Marking 30 Years of Harbotzas Torah: Thousands Gather for the Historic Dirshu Convention in Connecticut

This past Shabbos, the city of Stamford, Connecticut, was transformed into a migdalor of Torah with the hosting of the 30th annual Dirshu Convention. The massive Maamad was held this year under the banner of three decades of Harbotzas Torah, bringing together thousands of Chavrei Dirshu who traveled from across the United States and North America.

The town was filled with thousands of Yungeleit, maggidei shiur, members of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, and prominent Roshei Yeshiva. They gathered for a Shabbos of spiritual elevation at the “Armon” hotel complex, which was entirely dedicated to the convention. To accommodate the overwhelming demand, the Marriott hotel—located a 40-minute walk away—was also chartered for the overflow of attendees. The main tefillos and gatherings took place in a massive, magnificent tent erected in the hotel courtyard to serve as the central Heichal HaTefillah.

The participants were zocheh to bask in the presence of Gedolei U’Meorei HaDor shlit”a, who made the effort to attend and provide chizuk to the lomdei Torah. Among the Gedolim gracing the event were:

Horav Yeruchem Olshin shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of Beis Medrash Govoha, Lakewood. Horav Yitzchok Sorotzkin shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of Telshe and Mesivta of Lakewood. Horav Dovid Goldberg shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of Telshe. Horav Hillel David shlit”a, Rav of Kehal Shaarei Torah. Horav Yechiel Michel Steinmetz shlit”a, Dayan of Skver Boro Park. Horav Chaim Mordechai Ausband shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of Ateret Shlomo, who traveled from Eretz Yisrael as a special guest.

Dozens of other Rabbonim and Dirshu representatives from across America and Europe also attended the Maamad. Throughout the Shabbos, various Shiurei Iyun and Halacha were delivered, with marei mekomos distributed to the Chavrei Dirshu for in-depth preparation. The Nasi and founder of Dirshu, Horav Dovid Hofstedter shlit”a, also addressed the massive crowd. Additionally, specialized panels and sessions were held for maggidei shiur to discuss methods for deepening Halacha knowledge among bnei Torah.

On Motzei Shabbos, a vital Chinuch panel addressed burning contemporary issues, including maintaining the independence of traditional Chinuch from external interference. The panel featured Rav Ausband, Horav Eitan Feiner shlit”a (Rav of Kehal Tifereth Israel), and Horav Shlomo Cynamon shlit”a (Rav of Kehal Bnei Torah and Rosh Kollel Dirshu of Flatbush)

The convention culminated in a festive Melave Malka open to the wider public, featuring stirring words from the Gedolim. The evening became a powerful display of Kiddush Shem Shamayim, as the throngs of Chavrei Dirshu united in a rikud of simcha and a shared mission to further increase the learning of Torah.