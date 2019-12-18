PHOTOS: Rishon L’Tzion Tells Jews In Moscow Of The Importance Of Shabbos





Rishon L’Tzion HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef Shlita is continuing his official visit to Moscow, meeting with Russia’s Chief Rabbi, HaGaon HaRav Berel Lazar and other Jewish community leaders.

“Sadly, there are mayors in Israel who wish to cancel Shabbos. It is Shabbos that has protected Am Yisrael throughout the generations and will continue to watch over us”, the rav told his audience.

Rav Yosef is traveling in Russia, providing the Jewish communities with chizuk. Earlier, the rav visited the Marina Roscha Shul in the Moscow Jewish Community Center, and the rav was featured in the main Yud Tes Kislev farbregen.

Rav Yosef spoke with children in a talmidim in talmidei torah and yeshivos in Moscow as well as visiting chessed organizations operated by the community. The rav was also given a tour of the kashrus system, STaM facilities and the sofrim were permitted to ask questions to the rav as well.

Rav Yosef spoke of the importance of learning hilchos Shabbos and keeping the mitzvos of Shabbos, as the latter has protected Am Yisrael throughout the ages.

The Rishon L’Tzion met with Rav Lazar, accompanied by hundreds of Jewish residents of the city. Hundreds of talmidei yeshiva came from many areas to hear the rav give shiurim during the visit.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem/Photo Credit: Chief Rabbinate Spokesman Unit)








