Barkat Promises Likud’s Campaign Will be Positive – No More Mudslinging

Likud MK Nir Barkat, a former Jerusalem mayor, announced on Tuesday that he will do everything in his power that the upcoming election campaign will be a positive one, one that avoids the past performance which included insults, attacks, allegations and bad-mouthing, as well placing people and sectors in cherem.

Barkat said the current campaign will highlight the vast accomplishments of the party and its representatives.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)