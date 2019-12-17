Barkat Promises Likud’s Campaign Will be Positive – No More Mudslinging





Likud MK Nir Barkat, a former Jerusalem mayor, announced on Tuesday that he will do everything in his power that the upcoming election campaign will be a positive one, one that avoids the past performance which included insults, attacks, allegations and bad-mouthing, as well placing people and sectors in cherem.

Barkat said the current campaign will highlight the vast accomplishments of the party and its representatives.

אנחנו נמצאים אחרי שתי מערכות בחירות קשות, הקרע והשסע בעם רק גדל בגלל שני הצדדים. שוחחתי עם @netanyahu וישנה הסכמה שאנחנו בליכוד ננהל קמפיין חיובי. אנחנו לא רק נציג את ההישגים האדירים שהיו לממשלה בראשותו של בנימין נתניהו בעשור האחרון, אלא גם נעלה רעיונות חדשים ודגלים נוספים. pic.twitter.com/R15iyWdSL3 — ניר ברקת (@NirBarkat) December 17, 2019

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







