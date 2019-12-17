WATCH: Netanyahu Leads Thousands At Kfar Chabad In Singing Of “Ufaratzta” At Yud Tes Kislev Event





Thousands of Lubavitcher Chassidim who were marking their annual “Yud Tes Kislev” Event at Kfar Chabad were joined by Prime Minister Netanyahu, Tuesday night.

Netanyahu can be seen on the attached video leading the crowd with “Ufaratzta”, clapping his hands and mouthing the words.

Thousands participated in the farbregen in Kfar Chabad, including ministers and MKs, as well as local politicians. Undoubtedly the prime minister views the gathering as a premier opportunity to strengthen his support base among chassidim.

Mr. Netanyahu first participated in a support rally in northern Israel, and then headed to Kfar Chabad and spend time at the farbregen.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is concerned as reports indicate his political nemesis, Gideon Saar, is gaining momentum if his effort to unseat him and replace him as the party leader and the party’s premiership candidate.

Netanyahu is calling on chareidim registered as members of Likud to come out and vote for him in the party primaries, seeking to strengthen his bond with chareidi Likudniks. In fact, the prime minister has announced he plan to attend the main Yud Tes Kislev farbregen in Kfar Chabad on Tuesday night.

As a result of Mr. Netanyahu’s decision, security was heavy at the event, controlled by the ISA (Israel Security Agency/Shin Bet).

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







