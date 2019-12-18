Israel’s High Court Issues a Temporary Order Freezing Appointment of the New State Prosecutor [VERY timely]





Israel’s Supreme Court froze Justice Minister Amir Ohana’s appointment for interim state prosecutor minutes before she was slated to be sworn in at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Movement for Quality Government filed a petition at 8:32 a.m. with the Supreme court to block Ohana’s appointment of Orli Ben-Ari Ginzburg to replace Shai Nitzan as the state prosecutor. The Movement for Quality Government stated in its petition that there is “serious concern” of Ohana using the appointment to interfere with the law enforcement system’s indictments against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Ohana announced his appointment on Tuesday morning, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit publicly stated his opposition on Tuesday afternoon and Ohana announced he was scheduling a swearing-in ceremony for Wednesday morning despite the AG’s opposition on Tuesday evening.

Mandelblit and Civil Service Commissioner Prof. Daniel Hershkowitz both objected to the appointment of Ben-Ari Ginzburg on the grounds that she is not senior enough for the position.

Supreme Court Justice Menachem Mazuz gave Ohana, Mandelblit and Hershkowitz 10 days to respond to the petition.

Ohana spoke at outgoing State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan’s farewell ceremony at the Justice Ministry on Wednesday, saying that the Supreme Court’s decision was unfortunate but he would not turn the farewell ceremony into a battleground. However, he added that he believes that Ben-Ari Ginzburg’s appointment will ultimately be approved.

