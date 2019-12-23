Pro Sa’ar Members Erased From Likud Voter Registry Ahead of Primaries Election?





With just a few days left until the Likud Primaries, some members of the Likud party who have been outspoken in their support for underdog Gideon Sa’ar, have found their names have been removed from the voting registrar.

The party recently published its voting registrar listing all of the part members who have the right to vote in the Likud primaries. Former MK Yehuda Glick, who has openly given his support to Gideon Sa’ar attempted to find himself among the registered voters on Sunday and was unable to do so.

When media reports started to come out about this issue, Likud party officials stated that this was a mistake and the Glick has the right to cast his vote in the primaries.

Glick told Ynet: “I have been a member of the Likud party for 20 years. Today I checked where I was supposed to be voting and I could not find myself listed among the party members who could vote in the primaries. I have apparently been removed.”

Likud representatives refuted Glick’s claim that he was actively removed. They even submitted a form stating that he is included in the tally of voters listed who can vote in the primaries. However, according to a message that Glick received online after typing his information into the website, the situation seems to be in alignment with what Glick claims.

Sa’ar claims that this isn’t the first time in which his supporters have been removed from the voting registrar and that an investigation by the elections committee revealed that indeed numerous of his supporters were no longer present on the registrar.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







