Did Bayit Yehudi Make an Offer to Bring Eli Yishai On Board?





Did officials in the Bayit Leumi party offer Eli Yishai a post to bring him on board? Yishai is the chairman of the Yachad party and former head of the Shas party.

In response to an Arutz-7 News request for comment, the dati-leumi party stated, “Bayit Yehudi remains committed to forming a stable right-wing coalition and will do whatever it takes to bring about a victory. We once again turn to Ichud Leumi and New Right parties to join us”.

The Yachad party in the election for 21st Knesset backed Yahadut Hatorah, and in the election for 22nd Knesset, remained on the sidelines without influencing the situation. Yachad commented, “There was no official gesture made by Bayit Yehudi. That said, we favor uniting the right-wing towards saving the right-wing bloc”.

The Noam party headed by HaRav Tzvi Tau, a chardal (chareidi-dati leumi) party affiliated with Yeshivat Har HaMor, dropped out of the election race for 22nd election when it became clear it would not meet the minimum election threshold. Officials in the party have turned to Bayit Yehudi leaders, including Rabbi Rafi Peretz, about a possible union in the upcoming election for 23rd Knesset.

According to report, Bayit Yehudi has not opened negotiations with Noam, with officials explaining that at present, all efforts surround reaching a deal with the Ichud Leumi party headed by Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich.

New Right party official Defense Minister Naftali Bennet has already announced his party is going to run independently this time around and will not join a united right-wing list. New Right’s real electoral draw, MK Ayelet Shaked, is not certain she will remain with Bennet as she weighs her political options. A number of polls have shown she remains the most popular right-wing candidate today, with over 80% of the right-wing vote.

