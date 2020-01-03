5-Year-Old Thrown From His Horse, Suffers Fatal Head Injury





On Thursday, a five-year-old boy was thrown from his horse while out riding near the town of Katzrin in the Golan Heights. As a result, the boy suffered a head injury that proved to be fatal. The boy was identified as Jordan Friedman.

Volunteers from United Hatzalah and ambulance crews from Magen David Adom rushed to help the boy and treated him at the scene for his head injury. He was then evacuated by helicopter to Ziv Hospital in Tzefat in critical condition. Doctors who received him there were forced to pronounce him dead after an elongated attempt to revive him failed.

A Spokesperson for Ziv Hospital said: “A 5-year-old boy who was thrown off of a horse while riding in the Gola was brought to our trauma unit via helicopter in critical condition. Unfortunately, after attempting to revive him our doctors were forced to pronounce his death.”

