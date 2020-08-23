Motzei Shabbos News Roundup From Israel





Israel’s Health Ministry updated the statistics of Covid-19 cases after Shabbos. The number of ill patients in serious condition with the disease rose to 398. On Shabbos, some 1,492 people were confirmed to have contracted the disease out of more than 27,000 tests that were conducted.

A Color Red Siren sounded in the city of Sderot after mincha time on Shabbos afternoon. The IDF said that they were investigating whether any damage or injuries occurred. None were reported at the time of the writing of this article.

In addition to the alert siren, terrorists from the strip launched a number of balloon bombs at Israel resulting in seven fires in the Ashkelon district and the Eshkol Regional Council district. Fire Fighters and volunteers from KK”L managed to put out the fires quickly. Police reported that one balloon bomb made its way to a town in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council district. A police sapper neutralized the bomb before it was able to explode and cause damage.

A man in his 30s was seriously injured during an act of violence that took place near the Oren Center on Yitzchak Roger Street in Be’er Sheva. He was treated at the scene for his injuries by United Hatzalah first responders and Magen David Adm ambulance teams. He was transported to Soroka hospital in a semi-conscious state.

Hundreds of demonstrators held protests around the country against the mistreatment of women following the story of a 16-year-old girl who was gang-raped in an Eilat hotel and the murder of Nura al-Kabia in the town Tuba-Zangaria by her husband, which both occurred last week.

In Jerusalem, demonstrators raged in protest against the Prime Minister on Balfour street. During the protest, one officer was injured after he was hit by a stone that was thrown from someone in the crowd, and dozens of participants were arrested for violence and disturbing the peace.

On Friday night, a joint Kabbolas Shabbat was held between Israel and the Jewish Community In Dubai. It was arranged by the Diaspora Ministry and the Diaspora Minister, MK Omer Yankelovitz participated as did Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, the non-resident chief rabbi of the UAE and Jewish Council of the Emirates President Ross Kriel. Hundreds of participants from youth groups in Israel and the UAE, as well as their families, participated as well. Israeli singer Ariel Cohen from the Firkat Alnoor Orchestra lead the prayers together with a Chazzan of the UAE Kehilla.

