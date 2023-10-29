GO TO GAZA: Neturei Karta Baby-Killer Supporter Unceremoniously Tossed From Jewish Community [VIDEO]





A terrorist-loving Neturei Karta Hamas terrorist dressed as a Jew who went to Antwerp, Belgium, to ostensibly collect money for his family in Israel found himself unceremoniously tossed out of an apartment building by an actual Jew who was, correctly, furious at him.

As can seen in the video below, when the pro-Hamas Jew-in-name-only knocks on a door asking for a donation, he is asked, “Who is your family? Hamas?”

He goes on to tell the “meshulach” that “everyone” in the Jewish community knows exactly who he is, and that he should get out of their city. He then chases the man out of the building, hurling venom at the rasha who supports baby killers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)