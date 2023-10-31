TEFILLOS: He Donated A Kidney & Then Was Critically Injured On Lebanese Border





Rabbi Naaran Ashchar was critically injured in the tank accident on Israel’s northern border earlier this week, which killed Yinon Fleischman, z’l, 31, of Jerusalem, and injured two others.

Rabbi Ashchar, 32, who serves as a Rosh Mesivta in the Baka hesder yeshivah in the Shadmot Mechola yishuv in the Jordan Valley, is currently hospitalized in the ICU, sedated and ventilated.

Just four months ago, Rabbi Ashchar, a father of two children, donated a kidney to a stranger. When the war began on October 7, the IDF didn’t send him a call-up notice due to his recent surgery. But that didn’t deter him and he fought against the decision, even personally appealing to the head of the transplant department where his surgery took place. After a long struggle, he received permission to enlist as a volunteer.

Please daven for a refuah sheleimah for Naaran Chaim ben Rochel Perla b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)